RIH Foundation receives $25K for cancer care services from Colombo Lodge

Photo: Interior Health

The Royal Inland Hospital Foundation received a $25,000 donation in support of cancer care services in Kamloops.

The donation comes from the Colombo Lodge Society, a volunteer-based organization founded in 1914, that in 2019 set the goal of raising $50,000 for cancer care services inKamloops.

The organization said it has raised more than $4 million in funds for the Kamloops community over the last century.

The society said it made a significant dent in the goal after raising $25,000 at its inaugural Spring Fling banquet in March.

The next banquet is planned for April 13, 2024, with the society looking to raise another $25,000 or more to reach its $50,000 goal.

RIH serves a catchment area of more than 225,000 people.