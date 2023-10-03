RIH Foundation receives $25K for cancer care services from Colombo Lodge

The Royal Inland Hospital Foundation received a $25,000 donation in support of cancer care services in Kamloops.
The donation comes from the Colombo Lodge Society, a volunteer-based organization founded in 1914, that in 2019 set the goal of raising $50,000 for cancer care services inKamloops.
The organization said it has raised more than $4 million in funds for the Kamloops community over the last century.
The society said it made a significant dent in the goal after raising $25,000 at its inaugural Spring Fling banquet in March.
The next banquet is planned for April 13, 2024, with the society looking to raise another $25,000 or more to reach its $50,000 goal.
RIH serves a catchment area of more than 225,000 people.