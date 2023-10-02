BC Interior Community Foundation receives $10K for heatwave, wildfire and flood relief

Photo: BC Interior Community Foundation

Bannister Chevrolet has given a $10,000 donation to a disaster relief fund, with the goal of supporting those ravaged by heatwaves, wildfires and floods since 2021.

The BC Interior Community Foundation received a $10,000 donation from Bannister Chevrolet in Kamloops for their disaster relief fund on Friday.

The foundation creates and oversees endowment funds, which are strategically invested to generate revenue, which is distributed to charitable organizations and individuals in the region.

The goal of the disaster relief fund itself is to support communities affected by heatwaves, wildfires and floods that have occurred in the region since 2021, with donations used to fulfill needs that can’t be covered by other funding programs, the foundation said.

“We are deeply committed to the well-being of our community, and understand the importance of supporting our neighbours in times of crisis,” said Arsalan Zuhair, managing partner of Bannister Chevrolet.

“This $10,000 donation to the BC Interior Community Foundation's Disaster Relief Fund is our way of showing that we stand together with our community and are ready to lend a helping hand when it's needed the most."