Sunny and clear skies in forecast for first week of October

Madison Reeve

The first week of October is expected to see mostly consistent weather with clear and sunny skies in the forecast, according to Environment Canada.

The week will begin with chances of showers before temperatures level off and hover just above 20 C until the weekend.

Monday morning will begin with sunny skies in the morning before turning to a mix of sun and cloud by the late afternoon. A daytime high of 15 C is predicted with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Chances of showers will continue into the night as temperatures dip to a low of 5 C.

Tuesday will see sunny skies throughout the day as temperatures reach a high of 21 C. Clear skies are expected overnight as temperatures drop to a low of 7 C.

More sun is predicted for Wednesday with a daytime high 22 in the forecast. Skies will remain clear with an overnight low of 10 C.

Thursday is predicted to be the warmest day of the week with a high of 24 C — around 7 C above seasonal averages. A low of 8 C is predicted overnight as clear skies remain.

Friday will see more sunny skies with an expected high of 24 C. Friday night will dip to a low of 9 C as skies continue to remain clear.

Sunny and clear weather is forecast to continue into the weekend with highs expected to be around 23 C.