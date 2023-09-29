Industry being prioritized over reconciliation in TMX decision, says Kamloops-area First Nation

Photo: The Canadian Press Workers lay pipe during construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion on farmland, in Abbotsford, B.C., on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A Kamloops-area First Nation says it is saddened Canada’s energy regulator has approved a modification of the Trans Mountain pipeline route that redirects it through a “cultural keystone place.”

The Canada Energy Regulator ruled on Sept. 25 that 1.3-kilometres of the pipeline route could be redirected in the Jacko Lake area near Kamloops.

The Stk’emlúpsemc te Secwépemc Nation (SSN), which consists of the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc and Skeetchestn Indian Band, says the Jack Lake area they call “Pípsell” was designated a Secwépemc Nation Cultural Heritage Site in 2017.

“Since time immemorial, our people have had an ancestral, cultural, and spiritual connection to the area known as Pípsell, which is considered a ‘cultural keystone place,’” said SSN in a news release Friday.

“Through engagement and collaboration over the years, Trans Mountain is aware of the spiritual and cultural significance of the Pípsell area and our obligations to these lands. The sacredness of this area is also recognized by the provincial and federal Crown.”

The First Nation said it withdrew its opposition to TMX with an agreement that the project reflect “our inherent jurisdiction over our territory and our right to protect our cultural heritage.”

“SSN is deeply disappointed and strongly disagrees with the decision of the Canada Energy Regulator… to allow Trans Mountain, a Crown Corporation wholly owned by the federal government, to proceed with construction methodologies through the Pípsell area which directly, unjustifiably and irreparably harm our rights and obligations in and to these lands.”

Trans Mountain Corp. had said if its route deviation request was denied, it could result in a nine-month delay and add $86 million to the pipeline's final price tag.

The regulator has not released its reasons for the decision yet, something the First Nation is demanding while reserving the right to appeal the ruling. SSN, however, says pipeline crews are expected to break ground on the work the First Nation opposes on Oct. 2.

“It is deeply saddening to us, on the eve of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, to see yet again the prioritization of the interests of industry over the advancement of reconciliation,” the SSN statement says.

"As Canada prepares to honour the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30, we call on Prime Minister Trudeau and all federal ministers to reflect on this truth — that despite the promises made to Indigenous peoples by this government and others, the corporate interests of a Crown corporation overseen by a federal regulator continue to take precedence over the spiritual and cultural integrity of this cultural keystone place, our inherent rights, and our unceded title."