City of Kamloops says majority of short-term actions in climate plan are underway

The City of Kamloops has initiated more than two-thirds of the short-term actions identified in its Community Climate Action Plan, according to a city manager.

Glen Cheetham, the city’s climate and sustainability manager, gave council an update on the city’s progress in implementing its climate action plan during a Tuesday meeting.

“For 2023, 69 per cent of the short term actions have been initiated, and are on track, or some of them are ongoing. We still have a good chunk of the plan to initiate and those actions — many of them — will be initiated in 2024,” Cheetham said.

Council has approved the North Shore Neighbourhood Plan, which supports more complete compact community development.

“Complete communities reduce emissions by increasing opportunities for people who use transit, cycling and walking to access their daily amenities and therefore, rely less on personal vehicles,” Cheetham said.

He noted the city partnered with the school district and other groups to deliver the first-ever Safer School Streets pilot program at Arthur Hatton elementary. This pilot made use of traffic calming measures and temporary street closures to encourage students to use more active transportation to get to school.

Cheetham noted the city has adopted zoning bylaw amendments which will result in increased electric vehicle charging capability in new residential builds, and has launched a city-wide curbside organics pickup program.

The city has also signed a memorandum of understanding with Thompson Rivers University and Creative Energy to explore how the Tournament Capital Centre can be connected to the university’s planned low carbon district energy system.

Cheetham said the plan includes targets for reducing community emissions by 30 per cent by 2030 and 80 per cent by 2050.

He noted emissions associated with municipal services accounted for 8,159 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent — a 10 per cent decrease over 2007 baseline emissions.

“Some of this reduction is associated with a decrease in the emissions intensity factor of our electric grid. As such, we are not currently on track for reaching our corporate emissions reduction target of 40 per cent by 2030,” Cheetham said.

“That being said, staff across departments are continuing to collaborate on assessing, planning and developing pathways to decarbonize the facilities by nearly 40 per cent by 2030.”

More information about the city’s climate action plan, which was adopted in June 2021, can be found on the City of Kamloops website.