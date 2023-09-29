Police searching for missing man last seen at Fortune Drive home

Photo: RCMP Police are asking for help to find 43-year-old Micheal Sanford.

Kamloops police are asking for help to find a missing man who was last seen on the North Shore last week.

In a news release, RCMP said Micheal Sanford, 43, was last seen Saturday at residence on Fortune Drive.

“Police are concerned for his well-being and are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to please contact police as soon as possible,” the statement said.

Sanford is described as a white man standing six feet tall and weighing about 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows about Sanford’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment.