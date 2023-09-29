223286
223183
Kamloops  

Police searching for missing man last seen at Fortune Drive home

Police seek missing man

- | Story: 449574

Kamloops police are asking for help to find a missing man who was last seen on the North Shore last week.

In a news release, RCMP said Micheal Sanford, 43, was last seen Saturday at residence on Fortune Drive.

“Police are concerned for his well-being and are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to please contact police as soon as possible,” the statement said.

Sanford is described as a white man standing six feet tall and weighing about 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows about Sanford’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Kamloops News

223183