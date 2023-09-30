Prosecutors want one-year sentence for man who killed girlfriend's dog during argument

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops-area man who stabbed his girlfriend’s dog 14 times, killing the animal during a drunken argument earlier this year, could be ordered to spend as long as 12 months in prison.

Isaac Willard, 30, pleaded guilty Thursday in Kamloops provincial court to charges of killing an animal, assault and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Court heard Willard was drinking with a group of people at his girlfriend’s house in Chase on March 19 when the couple began arguing.

As the confrontation became more heated, Willard threw a potted plant through the window of his girlfriend’s car, then pushed her and her friend to the ground.

Crown prosecutor Alexandra Janse said Willard then attacked his girlfriend’s dog, Mercy.

“He stabbed the dog repeatedly, over and over,” Janse said, noting the attack was captured on video surveillance just outside the home’s front door.

“The most disturbing aspect of the video is arguably the sound. Mr. Willard can be seen restraining the animal and stabbing it numerous times with a knife. It’s estimated that it was stabbed 14 times based on the injuries, and the most disturbing aspect is the cries of the animal as it is being stabbed and ultimately dying.”

Janse said Willard’s girlfriend’s 12-year-old son heard the dog’s cries from his bedroom and was left "very traumatized."

Willard has a history of violence. He has been convicted for assault causing bodily harm three times and assault once. Two of his previous convictions were instances of domestic violence.

Janse said Willard and his girlfriend broke up following the incident and she is pregnant with his child. Castanet is not naming the woman because she and her children are victims of domestic violence.

“When I spoke to her, she was extremely clear that the relationship with Mr. Willard is over,” Janse said. “She clearly indicates that he has a drinking problem that needs to be addressed.”

Defence lawyer Jay Michi spoke at length about Willard’s difficult upbringing and his problematic substance use. He said Willard was sober for about a year before “becoming destabilized” after relapsing late in 2022, a few months before the incident.

Willard has been in custody since April 20, giving him credit for a little more than eight months time served.

Janse is seeking a sentence of 12 months in prison to be followed by 18 months of probation, plus a DNA order, a decade-long ban on owning animals and a 10-year firearms prohibition.

Michi, meanwhile, has suggested a sentence of eight months time served plus two years of probation.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Ray Phillips said he needs some time to think about the sentence. Lawyers are expected to meet next week to set a date for sentencing.