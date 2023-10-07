City of Kamloops to become signatory for Canada's Coalition of Inclusive Municipalities

Photo: Castanet

The City of Kamloops will soon be one of over 100 cities which have joined Canada’s Coalition of Inclusive Municipalities, committing to making communities more inclusive and equitable.

On Tuesday, Kamloops mayor and councillors voted unanimously to become a signatory, naming Coun. Nancy Bepple its council designate.

Bepple sits on the Federation of Canadian Municipalities’ anti-racism and equity committee, and put forward the recommendation to join the coalition this past summer.

Tymmarah Mackie, City of Kamloops equity, diversity and inclusion consultant, told council 103 Canadian cities have become members, representing about 85 per cent of the country’s population.

“These municipalities advance initiatives to improve their practices to promote social inclusion, establish policies to eradicate all forms of racism and discrimination, promote human rights and diversity,” Mackie said.

She told council when a municipality joins, it commits to investing time and resources to create a more welcoming community while gaining access to resources from a network of cities who have made a similar commitment.

"Becoming a signatory to the coalition will connect us to other municipalities in Canada and around the world, doing similar work and will bring more awareness to the city's commitment and work to make Kamloops more welcoming and inclusive for all,” Mackie said.

She noted eight other B.C. municipalities, including Burnaby, North Vancouver, Prince George, North Okanagan and Williams Lake have joined.