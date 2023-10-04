Man who was target of slaying attempt agrees to protection order

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops man whose assault trial was delayed earlier this year after someone tried to kill him will now not be standing trial at all.

Michael Douglas Edward Bonnell has instead agreed with the consent of prosecutors to enter into a protection order and abide by a number of strict conditions for 12 months.

Court heard police were called to a home on Alexander Avenue near McDonald Park on July 4, 2022, for a report of an assault.

Bonnell threatened to use a weapon during an altercation with his girlfriend’s father.

He agreed to abide by the terms of a peace bond for 12 months. Conditions will prevent him from having any contact with the complainant or being within 100 metres of the Alexander Avenue property. He will also be prohibited from possessing weapons.

An adjournment was granted in July, the day before his trial was supposed to have begun, after a judge was told someone was trying to have Bonnell killed.

Castanet Kamloops later learned the threats on Bonnell’s life were connected to a sensitive police video that was posted to YouTube by an unknown user.

The video, which was filmed in 2019, shows Bonnell speaking with two RCMP constables inside a small room at Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre. The three men are discussing sensitive information about the city’s organized crime landscape.

Castanet Kamloops is not publishing details related to the video because it contains many allegations that are impossible to verify and Bonnell’s life is already at risk.

Police said in July they were investigating how and why the video was posted publicly online, as well as the alleged attempt on Bonnell’s life.

Bonnell's lawyer said in July it would not be safe for Bonnell to attend the Kamloops Law Courts for his trial. Bonnell appeared in court Thursday for the peace bond hearing via video from an unknown location.