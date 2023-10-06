Kamloops man avoids jail after angrily shoving probation officer

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops man who angrily shoved his probation officer into a doorframe will avoid jail.

Andrew Richard Sonier, 28, pleaded guilty last week in Kamloops provincial court to one count of assault.

Court heard Sonier was meeting with his probation officer on May 4 to review a pre-sentence report for a separate assault sentencing. In that case, Sonier assaulted healthcare workers while in the midst of a mental health crisis in hospital.

Sonier became agitated when his probation officer read a number of recommendations she was making in the report. He stood up to leave and she followed him.

Before exiting the office, Sonier turned around and shoved the woman with two hands in the chest, sending her back and head into a doorframe.

The woman was not seriously injured, court heard, and she feels sympathetic toward Sonier.

The incident resulted in an alarm. Deputy sheriffs attended the probation office and arrested Sonier, who was resisting. One officer suffered a swollen hand during the arrest and sought treatment in hospital.

Court heard Sonier has a history of mental-health struggles, which have played a part in his previous offending.

The Crown was seeking a seven-day jail sentence, but Kamloops provincial court Judge Lorianna Bennett went along with defence lawyer Murray Armstrong’s suggestion for a nominal day in jail — which Sonier did not have to serve — and an 18-month period of probation.

Conditions of his probation will require Sonier to have no contact with the victim and to write her a letter of apology.

“You need to think before you get angry,” Bennett said.