Seven months in prison for repeat shoplifter who stole candy, groceries

Photo: Castanet

A repeat shoplifter who stole hundreds of dollars worth of groceries and candy from stores across Kamloops has been ordered to spend seven months in prison.

Jasjit Singh Bratch, 35, pleaded guilty Thursday in Kamloops provincial court to six counts of theft under $5,000.

The charges to which Bratch pleaded guilty stem from incidents this year.

He stole an unknown amount of groceries from the downtown Save-On Foods on Feb. 2, $151.73 worth of grocery merchandise from London Drugs on April 19, $70 to $80 worth of candy from the Seymour Street 7-Eleven on May 1, $90 worth of candy from the Brocklehurst 7-Eleven on June 8, $50 worth of candy from the North Shore Safeway on July 6 and an unknown amount of merchandise from the downtown Dollarama on July 18.

Bratch has a criminal record including four theft convictions since 2020.

Defence lawyer Sheldon Tate said Bratch has been homeless for the last year and is addicted to methamphetamines.

Tate and Crown articled student Emma Payne put forward a joint submission for a 210-day jail sentence and a year-long probation order with conditions prohibiting Bratch from attending any of the stores from which he stole.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Lorianna Bennett went along with the plea deal.

Once he is given credit for time served, Bratch will have 114 days remaining on his sentence.