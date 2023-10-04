Driver pleads guilty to dangerous driving charge after leading police on chase while high on GHB

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops driver who led police on a dangerous chase through the city’s downtown core while high on GHB has been ordered to spend the next year living under strict conditions in the community.

Darnell James McCarron, 36, pleaded guilty Thursday in Kamloops provincial court to one count of dangerous driving.

Court heard McCarron was spotted by a Mountie just before 6:30 a.m. on April 6, 2022, running a stop sign on Battle Street at Sixth Avenue.

The constable followed and activated his lights and sirens, but McCarron kept going. Crown prosecutor Anthony Varesi said the officer described McCarron as appearing “unaware” of the police car trying to pull him over.

“Traffic was fortunately very light at the time,” Varesi said.

Police followed while McCarron continued on a slow-speed tour of downtown, going the wrong way down Seymour Street and circling back to St. Paul Street before heading west on Lansdowne Street.

Varesi said Mounties watched as McCarron’s Toyota Corolla slowly rolled into a hydro pole on Lansdowne. They then boxed him in and arrested him.

“The accused was noted to be sweating profusely and appeared to be under the influence of a drug,” Varesi said. "He was taken to RIH for medical treatment and was discharged.”

Defence lawyer Sheldon Tate said McCarron told police he had unknowingly drank GHB — a party drug sometimes referred to as “the date-rape drug.”

“My understanding of what happened and what Mr. McCarron explained to police he was thirsty, it was hot at the time,” he said.

"He saw that his roommate had an open bottle of pop on the shared kitchen counter. He proceeded to have a fairly large drink of this pop bottle.”

Tate said McCarron was unaware that GHB had been added to the drink. He said he “very quickly” became intoxicated and got behind the wheel of the car.

“This was not a drug that Mr. McCarron had consumed before,” he said. "He was unfamiliar with its symptomology, how it felt.”

Tate said McCarron has been homeless for the last year, spending most nights at the Mustard Seed shelter.

Varesi and Tate suggested a joint submission for a 12-month conditional sentence order. The proposed sentence did not include a curfew or house arrest term because of McCarron’s lack of a permanent address.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Lorianna Bennett went along with the joint submission but added a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew condition for the first four months.