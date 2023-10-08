City's updated accessibility plan aims to improve access to city facilities, programs

Photo: Shutterstock

A new plan to improve accessibility for City of Kamloops facilities, programs and services has been approved by city council.

Council voted unanimously on Sept. 26 to adopt the 2023 Accessibility Plan, which includes 64 action items intended to make the city more inclusive.

Ben Chobater, City of Kamloops community development coordinator and co-chair for the accessibility working group, said the city will work to implement the action items over the next three years.

“We will be reporting annually on action items progress and conduct a review and update of the 2023 Accessibility Plan in three years time,” Chobater said.

The new document is an update to the 2018 Accessibility and Inclusion plan. It includes goals to deliver more accessible programs to city residents — such as adapted programs in seasonal activity guides — and ensuring civic facilities and parks are barrier free.

Information about accessible municipal infrastructure will be mapped and made available to the public.

The city will also provide more accommodations and employment opportunities for staff or new applicants who have disabilities, and to develop strategies to provide more accessible transportation for people with disabilities and seniors.

Each action item has a city department identified to be accountable for its completion.

According to the city, the plan’s development incorporated public feedback and was guided by an accessibility engagement group which includes people with disabilities.

Tymmarah Mackie, the city’s equity, diversity and inclusion consultant, thanked those who helped put together the plan.

“The city has made equity, diversity and inclusion a priority and has a goal of being one of the most accessible inclusive cities in Canada,” Mackie said.

“In addition to our commitment to diversity and other equity seeking communities, we will ensure that the city meets or exceeds the requirements of the Accessible BC Act.”