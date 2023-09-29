Police seek man missing more than a week, last seen in Logan Lake

Photo: RCMP John David Young was last seen on Sept. 21. The image in the top right corner shows Young in an undated photo, while the other three are stills from surveillance footage at a Logan Lake gas station on Sept. 21.

Police are looking for help tracking down a missing man who was last seen in Logan Lake.

John David Young, 67, was last seen on Sept. 21 in Logan Lake, where he was visiting a friend.

According to police, Young was travelling alone from his home in Prince George to Duncan on Vancouver Island. He is believed to be driving a two-tone green 1994 Ford F-250 with B.C. plate VJ 8406.

“Logan Lake RCMP believe that Mr. Young may have mistakenly travelled north from Spences Bridge to Clinton and is still in the Clinton area,” RCMP Cpl. James Grandy said in a news release.

“Air and ground search efforts so far have not located Mr. Young or his truck.”

Young, who sometimes goes by Dave, is described as a white man standing six feet and weighing 190 pounds. He has blue eyes and grey balding hair.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call police at 250-523-6222.