Kamloops voyeur who hid 'spy cams' to catch teen naked back in jail after parole revoked

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops man who was caught hiding “spy cameras” in his bathroom to catch his roommate’s teenaged daughter naked has had his parole revoked after engaging in “high-risk” behaviour.

The 39-year-old man, who cannot be named under a court-ordered publication ban put in place to protect the identity of the victim, was sentenced last year to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to charges of voyeurism, making child pornography and breach.

The man moved in with a friend and her children in 2019. The friend became suspicious of the man the following year and went through his phone on April 18, 2020.

On the device, she found nude recordings of her 15-year-old daughter. She then searched the bathroom the teen used and found a camera hidden inside a shaving bag.

The woman called police and the man was arrested later the same day. When interviewed by Mounties, he blamed the teen for “flaunting” herself in front of him.

The man was granted day parole following a hearing in March.

He was released on March 29 and had his day parole suspended by May after he was caught with cocaine and methamphetamine, according to the Parole Board of Canada.

Officials gave him another chance but he was arrested again on June 24, when police found methamphetamine and brass knuckles inside his vehicle.

During a hearing on Sept. 20, PBC officials revoked the man’s day parole.

He will become eligible for statutory release at the end of October and his sentence will expire next August.