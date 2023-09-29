Kamloops Indian Residential School depicted on new stamps honouring survivors

Photo: Canada Post

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is being depicted on a special stamp issued this week by Canada Post to honour survivors of residential schools.

The postal service unveiled a series of four stamps, depicting the former Kamloops school as well as Ile-a-la-Crosse Residential School in Saskatchewan, Sept-Iles Residential School in Quebec and Grollier Hall in Inuvik, N.W.T.

“Featuring stark archival images of residential schools in different parts of Canada, the stamps serve as a reminder of the fear, loneliness, pain and shame experienced by generations of Indigenous children in these federally and church-created institutions,” Canada Post said in a news release.

“The stamp issue serves as a vehicle for truth about Canada’s residential school system to help support the process of reconciliation and, ultimately, healing.

The stamps are now available at Canada Post outlets across the country, as well as online.

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is on Saturday. The holiday came about following an announcement by the Tk'emlups te Secwepemc band in 2021 that hundreds of potential graves had been located on the grounds of the former Kamloops residential school.