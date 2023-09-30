TNRD encourages residents to commemorate National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Photo: Glacier Media

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District is encouraging residents to reflect on the impact of residential schools on Indigenous communities this weekend.

The third annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation will take place on Saturday.

“National Day for Truth and Reconciliation honours the children who never returned home and the survivors of residential schools, and their families and communities,” the TNRD said in a statements.

“Public commemoration of the tragic and painful history and ongoing impacts of residential schools is vital to reconciliation.”

The TNRD acknowledged its boundaries reside on the territory of 25 First Nations, saying it is committed to growing relationships with its neighbours and taking sincere actions towards meaningful progress.

The regional district said libraries will be closed on Saturday to mark the day, and TNRD offices will be closed on Monday.

The TNRD is not the only local organization marking the day.

In a post on social media, Interior Health said it would be lighting up Royal Inland Hospital in orange on Saturday in recognition of Truth and Reconciliation Day. Kelson Group employees are also wearing orange shirts to mark the day, and many members of Thompson Rivers University's board of governors wore orange for their meeting on Friday.

More information about the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation can be found here.