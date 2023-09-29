Drivers on Coquihalla, Highway 97C need winter tires as of Sunday

Photo: Merritt RCMP Merritt police are reminding travellers that winter tires are a requirement on highways like the Coquihalla and 97C as of Oct. 1.

In a news release, Merritt Mounties said winter tires or chains are required on most B.C. highways from the first day of October until April 30. For some routes, the requirement ends on March 31.

“Failing to follow the rules could leave you stuck in a ditch,” the statement said.

Drivers who don’t have proper tires also risk a $121 fine and a tow.

Maps showing routes with winter tire and chain requirements can be found on the B.C. government’s website.