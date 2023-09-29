Victim in hospital, suspect in jail after stabbing Thursday in Valleyview

Photo: Castanet

One man is in hospital and another is in custody following a stabbing Thursday evening at a motel in Valleyview.

Emergency crews were called to a motel in the 1800-block of the East Trans-Canada Highway just before 8:30 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said Mounties arrived to find a man in his 30s suffering from serious injuries.

“Within moments of arriving at the scene, frontline officers had provided emergency first aid to the victim and quickly located and arrested a suspect,” she said.

“The victim was transported to hospital by ambulance and is in stable condition. The suspect, a man in his 20s, was taken into custody without issue to be held for a bail hearing.”

Evelyn said the suspect and the victim were known to one another.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000.