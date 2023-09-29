Woman who stole $144K from employer could spend 20 months in prison

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops woman who bilked her employer for at least $144,000 will spend 20 months in prison if prosecutors get their way.

Christina Bornais, 47, pleaded guilty in B.C. Supreme Court on Thursday to two counts of destroying or altering a record to defraud and one count each of theft and fraud.

Court heard Bornais was hired in 2011 to work as office manager for Dr. Maureen Murray, a dentist who operates a clinic on Hillside Drive.

Crown prosecutor Leah Winters said Bornais began to divert money from the clinic into her personal bank account in 2013.

Using patient insurance information, Bornais fraudulently billed insurance companies for treatments that had not been undertaken. She also overcharged for real work.

Bornais took the money and falsified company records to cover her tracks. Much of it was traced by police to the chequing account Bornais had on file for direct deposit at Murray's clinic.

The fudged numbers were only discovered after the clinic hired an accounting consultant in 2018. Murray became aware of the situation in February of 2019 and she confronted Bornais on March 4, 2019. Bornais was fired on the spot when she could not provide an explanation for the significant discrepancies.

“The extent of the fraud is not possible to ascertain with certainty,” reads an agreed statement of facts entered into court on Thursday.

“The steps that Ms. Bornais took to obscure the activities in the client account system made it impossible to completely reconstruct exactly how many transactions are legitimately sourced and how many were generated fraudulently in order to divert funds to Ms. Bornais.”

Court heard an audit determined at least $144,885.96 was stolen by Bornais, but an exact figure is not known. Winters said the financial impact on Murray was “significant,” both in direct losses and costs associated with professional fees.

Bornais is now employed by a local construction company, where she does office work and handles clerical duties. Defence lawyer Joe Killoran said the company is not aware of Bornais’ criminal proceedings.

Killoran said Bornais is an alcoholic who began stealing to pay legal bills for her son, who was facing serious criminal charges at the time. Bornais said in a letter to the court that she was trying to repay the money when it spiralled out of control.

"She feels a deep amount of shame and remorse about her actions here," Killoran said.

Winters is seeking a 20-month prison sentence to be followed by two years of probation. Killoran, meanwhile, is seeking a two-year conditional sentence order with a house-arrest term, as well as an 18-month period of probation.

Both sides are seeking a restitution order for $144,885.96, which would go to Murray. Killoran said Bornais could likely afford to pay $750 per month if she’s out of jail and working.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Brad Smith said he needs some time to think about the sentence.

Lawyers will meet next month to set a date for Bornais’ sentencing. She is not in custody.