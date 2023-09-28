Suspect sought after early-morning burglary turns into violent assault

Photo: Castanet

Police say they’re looking for a suspect who might be short a tooth following a break-and-enter that turned into a violent assault Monday morning in downtown Kamloops.

Mounties were called to the 900-block of Victoria Street at about 1 a.m. Monday for a report of a man having been assaulted with a blunt object after interrupting a break and enter in progress.

“During the altercation, the victim managed to strike the suspect and possibly knock out one of his teeth,” said Cpl. Crystal Evelyn.

“If you know anyone who had one less tooth on Monday morning and may be a suspect, please contact police as soon as possible.”

Evelyn said the victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries but he is expected to survive.

The suspect is described as a white man in his mid-30s with clean cut shorter hair and an athletic build. He was dressed in multiple layers of clothing.

Anyone who witnessed or has information related to the investigation is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.