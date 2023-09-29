New climate connection trail opened in Aberdeen after six years of work

The City of Kamloops on Thursday opened its new climate connections trail, a walking path in Aberdeen with educational elements about sustainability and climate change that's been in the works for six years.

Hundreds of students from local elementary schools toured the trail following its unveiling Thursday morning.

The new trail includes a 1.8-kilometre loop trail with signage displaying messaging around climate action, an amphitheatre to be used as an outdoor classroom and a community garden.

Glen Cheetham, City of Kamloops climate and sustainability manager, said the climate connections trails includes educational elements for those walking the trails.

“Each sign provides a bit of background on the particular theme that might be on energy or transportation or food. It also includes ideas on things that you might be able to do yourself,” he said.

“We sort of encourage participants to reflect and ask themselves a few questions about their own connection to climate change and climate action.”

Cheetham said the trail itself has been revitalized, including some of the surrounding natural elements such as a pond, flora and fauna and wildlife.

“We also know the Pacific Way elementary and other schools will continue to come here as a small field trip to take part in this project and to learn,” he said.

According to the city, the TD Bank Group contributed over $100,000 towards the project, which initially began in 2017.

The city said it used $25,000 of existing parks capital funding for the project as well.

“It's trying to educate our youth about climate change and the environment, how important it is,” said Eric Davis, portfolio manager with TD.

“It's all about learning when you're younger, and you carry that knowledge throughout the rest of your life.”

Davis said he was happy to see the trail in use after the COVID-19 pandemic created several delays for the project.

“I’m just happy to get this sort of over the finish line. It's been about a six year journey, but I think $100,000 that TD’s invested has gone a great distance here,” he said.