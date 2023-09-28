RCMP investigating after reported assault, robbery at McArthur Island Park

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops police are looking for witnesses and information after receiving a report of a robbery and assault at McArthur Island Park earlier this week.

According to a news release sent by Kamloops RCMP, police were contacted on Monday, Sept. 25 about the incident, which allegedly occurred at about 2:30 p.m.

According to the report Mounties received, a woman was walking through the park on a pathway near a secondary school on 12th Street when she was approached from behind, assaulted and robbed of her wallet and phone.

“The victim received medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries,” said Cpl. Crystal Evelyn, Kamloops RCMP spokesperson.

“If anyone was in the area and saw something or has security footage that captured anything which could be related to this incident or the suspects, please contact police as soon as possible.”

According to police, the two suspects were described as a man in his 40s and a woman in her late 30s with long blonde hair. They were wearing baggy pants, medical masks and were riding small bicycles.

Those with information about the incident are asked to contact Kamloops RCMP.