Logan Lake elementary school locked down as RCMP arrest fleeing man

Photo: Castanet

A Logan Lake elementary school went into shelter-in-place protocol Thursday when a man being pursed by police slipped out of sight near the school.

Logan Lake RCMP said they responded to a report of a 37-year-old man who fled from the Vision Quest recovery program at about 11 a.m. Thursday.

The man fled from police and jumped a fence near the school, Mounties said.

Due to the proximity of the Logan Lake elementary, school officials told students to shelter in place while officers attempted to apprehend the man.

With the assistance of a police dog, the man was found hiding in a building. He was taken into custody.

Police say the man is being held to appear before a judge.

Charges of breaching his release order, obstruction and mischief are being forwarded to prosecutors, Mounties said.