Rebrand work underway to turn Kamloops Chapters into Indigo location

Photo: Josh Dawson Work crews have removed Chapters signage from the Aberdeen store and put up temporary Indigo banners.

The Kamloops Chapters bookstore will soon be no more, with the Aberdeen retailer undergoing a rebrand to an Indigo outlet.

Indigo spokesperson Madison Downey confirmed to Castanet Kamloops the work is underway.

“We can confirm that the store is undergoing a rebrand with updated Indigo signage to come,” she said.

“The store remains open during this time and we look forward to continuing to provide the same great products and services our customers know and love.”

Don’t expect much to have changed once the rebrand is complete. Most Chapters stores in Canada have already rebranded to Indigo.

Chapters and Indigo merged in 2001. Since 2015, the company has slowly been rebranding Chapters stores into Indigo locations. The Kelowna Chapters was rebranded in 2018.

According to the Downey, the company has 87 stores under the Chapters and Coles flags and 86 Indigo-branded stores.