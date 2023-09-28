City hires external investigator to probe mayor over secretly recorded phone calls

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops city council has announced it will be investigating Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson for what it says are his “practices” around recording conversations with city staff members without their consent.

In a news release issued on official council letterhead Thursday, council members said in an open meeting on Sept. 5, Hamer-Jackson admitted to having a phone call with city CAO David Trawin recorded without consent.

Hamer-Jackson told Castanet after the meeting that his wife had recorded the phone conversation. Council's statement said the mayor told news reporters that on more than one occasion, phone calls have been conducted with others in the presence of his wife, who takes notes.

“Following these disclosures by Mayor Hamer-Jackson, council took swift action to ensure that the city is properly fulfilling its legal duty to provide a safe workplace for its employees, free of bullying and harassment,” the statement said.

Council released information from a closed meeting which took place on Tuesday, which includes a number of decisions made by council.

According to the document, Hamer-Jackson was told to give Colleen Quigley, the city’s human resources director, any audio recording or transcripts he had of any conversation with city staff, and any notes taken at his direction by non-city representatives during conversations with staff members.

The document said Hamer-Jackson has 10 days to hand over the recordings.

The mayor was told to confirm to council in writing when he had done so.

Council also resolved to have the city retain a professional external investigator to conduct an impartial investigation into the mayor's practices of recording staff members and conducting conversations with staff while non-city representatives are present. The investigator will also determine the extent and frequency of these practices.

The investigator will be asked to compile a report with the findings, which will be delivered to the city's external legal counsel.

Council also directed Quigley to prepare a policy for council consideration stating that members of council are prohibited from recording conversations with city staff members or conducting conversations with staff while non staff members are present.

The document also includes an email sent to all council members and staff by the city’s human resources manager on May 12.

The email said security or openly recording conversations with others in the workplace is “cause for concern on several levels.”

“It is strictly prohibited at City of Kamloops worksites,” the email said.

The email said these actions violate the standards laid out in the city’s corporate policy and “erode understanding and mutual respect in the workplace.”

“Employees who fail to comply with these standards or policies may be subject to disciplinary action up to and including dismissal,” the email said.

The email notes that management may use its discretion to record discussions for formal investigations and in some group meetings and training sessions, but everyone must be made aware the meeting is being recorded.

