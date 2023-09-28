Kamloops RCMP searching for stolen grey Honda Civic after two chases

Photo: RCMP

Kamloops RCMP are asking the public for information about a stolen Honda Civic alleged to have fled from police officers twice in the past week.

The vehicle, described as a grey, older-model Honda Civic, was reported stolen on Sept. 23 at about 6:20 a.m. from a gas station in the 400-block of Paul Lake Road.

Mounties responded again three days later at about 6:25 a.m. to the 1700-block of the East Trans Canada Highway, where the vehicle was observed heading toward a motel on the frontage road.

“Officers attempted to stop the Honda, but it fled on the highway at a high rate of speed,” said Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelynn.

“In the early hours of this morning, around 1:40 a.m., Thursday Sept. 28, a vehicle believed to be the same one was spotted again by police, this time on Victoria Street.”

Evelyn said the Honda allegedly drove dangerously eastbound entering the opposite lane of traffic and running a red light through the intersection of Battle Street and Columbia Street before the officer lost sight of the vehicle.

“We are releasing an image of the vehicle with the hope that someone will recognize and have information related to its whereabouts and activities,” she said.

“The Honda is a common colour and model, and may be changing its license plates, but there is a chance someone observed a vehicle only recently show up in an area, or involved in suspicious activities, that causes them to believe it could be the same one.”

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.