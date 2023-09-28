Report of man with possible firearm puts Westsyde schools on brief hold and secure

Photo: Castanet

Several Westsyde-area schools were placed on a brief hold and secure on Thursday as police responded to a report of a man walking with what appeared to be a firearm.

In a news release, Kamloops RCMP said Mounties received a third-party report of a man carrying a possible firearm on Wawn Road just after 11 a.m.

Officers attended the scene and conducted patrols as part of the investigation.

“Several area schools were briefly placed in a hold and secure by the school district on recommendation by the police, out of an abundance of caution,” said Cpl. Crystal Evelyn, Kamloops RCMP spokesperson.

Police said no further information was discovered to substantiate the report, and the hold and secure was lifted.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP.