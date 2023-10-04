Council votes to stay the course with Noble Creek irrigation decommissioning

Photo: City of Kamloops Riverbank erosion is visible next to emergency works put in place in May to protect the Noble Creek Irrigation System intake.

Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson asked council to reconsider its decision to decommission parts of a Westsyde irrigation system put at risk due to severe erosion, but councillors’ resolve remained unchanged.

During a meeting on Tuesday, Hamer-Jackson exercised his authority under the Community Charter, requiring the reconsideration of a vote council has made within the past 30 days.

The decision in question was one of several made in regards to the Noble Creek Irrigation System on Sept. 5. Council voted in favour of continuing plans to decommission at-risk portions of the system, which has provided water to several Westsyde farmers for decades but is now threatened by significant erosion on North Thompson riverbanks.

“What I’d like to reconsider is I would like to take out decommissioning of the asset,” Hamer-Jackson said.

Hamer-Jackson said he’s heard that riprap could be placed upriver to save the system. He also noted a decision made by the previous council to keep the irrigation system running until 2028.

Hamer-Jackson asked council to reconsider the vote. All council members except for Hamer-Jackson were opposed.

“I can’t believe that,” Hamer-Jackson said. “OK. Forget it. Thank you.”

According to city staff, the area near the irrigation system has seen about 20 metres of bank loss since 2020 due to erosion.

As river levels rose in May, emergency works were installed to protect the irrigation system intake. The province requires emergency works to be deconstructed immediately following an emergency.

While emergency works can be assessed and submitted for permanent approval, council heard this is not a common process. City staff said in the case of the Noble Creek intake, the provincial ministry of forests identified the riprap is causing a negative impact to neighbouring properties.

“Given the perpendicular orientation of the intake to the flow of the river, the riverbank erosion occurring upstream, and the alteration of natural river flow caused by the intake, which is creating a back eddy for downstream properties, they felt there was absolutely a negative impact being created by the emergency works,” a staff report said.

In the report, staff noted a suggestion that riprap could be extended upstream beyond potentially impacted residents, but the ministry of forests and staff said this type of work would constitute the construction of a dike.

“City staff do not support the construction of a dike to protect the Noble Creek Irrigation System intake given the challenges, liability and costs of dike construction, inspection and maintenance,” the report said, noting a dike would be out of alignment with provincial direction.

On Sept. 5, council also instructed staff to look into options for a temporary pumping system which would operate until the end of the 2024 irrigation season — giving farmers more time to secure their own long-term solutions — and move forward with payouts to Noble Creek users.

Maria Mazzotta, City of Kamloops corporate officer, told council on Tuesday the city is in the process of making the decommissioning payments.

“To revisit decommissioning itself right now may pose some challenges, given that we already have financial obligations to users of the Noble Creek Irrigation System,” Mazzotta said.