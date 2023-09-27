Emergency room closed Thursday at Nicola Valley Hospital

Photo: Castanet The emergency room at Nicola Valley Hospital will be closed from 8 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 28 to 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29.

The emergency room at Nicola Valley Hospital will be closed all day Thursday.

Interior Health announced that from 8 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 28 to 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29, emergency department services will be unavailable at the hospital in Merritt. Patients will have to go to Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops instead.

IH says the reason for the ER closure is “unexpected limited physician availability.”

If you experience a life-threatening emergency, you should call 911 to be transported to the nearest available and appropriate facility. Anyone unsure about whether an emergency room visit is warranted can call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1, or visit www.HealthLinkBC.ca

While the emergency room won’t be available on Thursday, all other inpatient services will continue as normal at Nicola Valley Hospital.