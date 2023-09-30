Kamloops Symphony director extends contract for another four years

Photo: Kamloops Symphony Orchestra KSO music director Dina Gilbert

The current music director for the Kamloops Symphony Orchestra has committed to four more years.

Dina Gilbert, KSO music director since 2017, signed a new four-year contract with the KSO, extending her tenure until June 2027.

“I am thrilled to pursue my partnership with the wonderful musicians of the Kamloops Symphony which concert after concert bring their talent, curiosity, and passion to illustrate how music can seize the imagination and uplift the lives of our varied audiences,” Gilbert said.

“Over the past seasons, we proved that symphonic music can create special connections, and I am equally excited to lead our fabulous orchestra in its next chapter of growth and innovation to respond to the appetites of our concertgoers.”

The KSO said the orchestra has seen growth and success under Gilbert’s direction, with increased audience attendance, expanded outreach programs and critically acclaimed performances.

John McDonald, KSO president, said the decision to renew Gilbert’s contract for another four seasons was unanimous.

“This ensures Dina will lead us through our 50th anniversary in 2027, allowing us to continue to expand the range of our musical experience and fulfill our vision of becoming the preeminent symphonic orchestra in the BC Interior,” McDonald said.

Christopher Young, executive director of the KSO and KSO Music School, said the decision will provide continuity and stability to the organization.

“Her passion for music and her commitment to the communities of the Thompson Valley are evident in everything she does,” he said.

“We are confident that her artistic direction will continue to inspire and uplift audiences and the community.”