Reverend says disappointment 'an understatement' as historic church holds final service

Photo: Josh Dawson

St. George’s Anglican Church hosted its final service Wednesday night due to a shrinking and aging congregation, with the local minister saying disappointment was "an understatement."

Rev. John Boyd said many mainline Christian churches across North America have seen parishioners age, making it difficult to stay afloat during trying times, such as through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was getting harder to explain the value of church and the value of faith to families who were just overloaded with all sorts of different activities and had to choose between them,” he said.

“The people of St. George's have done their fair share of community outreach and trying to share that and support families.”

Boyd said the church was built in 1927 by Japanese Anglicans, and the upkeep required to renovate, maintain and preserve such an old structure wasn’t “realistic” or “fair.”

When Boyd was called to be the parish’s pastor in 2019, he was working three-quarters time to attempt to remain financially responsible while serving the dwindling congregating.

According to Boyd, the parish had about 40 people in 2019 and had shrunk to 21 by mid-2020.

“Disappointing is a bit of an understatement,” Boyd said.

“There's something that everybody needed that perhaps was an intangible cultural property that you don't know what you've got until it's gone.”

Boyd said many of the churches parishioners will be accepted by St. Paul's Cathedral and other small parishes in the area.

He said he planned to baptize his own daughter at the closing of the church's final service on Wednesday.

“Part of our story, part of our faith, tradition is founded on recognizing that God creates new things and new life,” said Boyd.

“While there is the bittersweet part of the ending, they'll also be able to see in that baptism the kind of new birth that we're always talking about.”