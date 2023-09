Photo: BC Wildlife Park

It’s fall, which means temperatures are dropping, days are getting shorter and the BC Wildlife Park’s goats are now dressed for the weather.

The facility took to social media Wednesday with a post showing some of its goats sporting cozy coats.

The BC Wildlife Park, 9077 Dallas Dr., is now open daily from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m., with last admission at 3:30 p.m.

For more information, visit the park’s website.