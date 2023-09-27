Annual Timeraiser auction offers artwork in exchange for for volunteer hours

Photo: Kamloops Timeraiser Facebook

Volunteer Kamloops will be hosting a silent auction with the chance to win artwork from local artists for the low price of volunteer hours.

The 10th annual Timeraiser event will begin with participants meeting different non-profit agencies to match their skills with the agencies’ needs.

Once matches are made, participants can bid on the work with volunteer hours they will work with the agency they’ve matched with.

A winning bidder will have one year to complete their volunteer commitment before they can take the artwork home.

Volunteer Kamloops said the Timeraiser event has raised 9,040 volunteer hours and invested over $40,000 into established and emerging local artists, purchasing their artwork using sponsorship funds.

They said the goal is to raise the remaining 960 hours needed to reach 10,000 volunteer hours raised through the event over the past decade.

“I know this event makes a significant impact on non-profit’s ability to recruit volunteers to their organization and at the same time, nourishes arts and culture in our community,” said Terri Hadwin, TNFC film commissioner.

The event will be hosted at the Old Courthouse Gallery on Nov. 10, starting at 6 p.m. and will include representatives from 12 non-profit agencies and artwork from 14 local artists.

The event will also honour the volunteer winners from the 2022 event, and present them with the artwork they’ve been waiting a year for.

Tickets are currently $15, going up to $20 after early bird pricing on Eventbrite.

For more information, go online to the Volunteer Kamloops website.