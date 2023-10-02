Rezoning application shows plans to construct affordable North Shore apartments

Photo: City of Kamloops / S2 Architecture A rezoning application to allow for a 21-unit affordable housing project has been passed to a future public hearing. This rendering of the proposed building was included in a report to council, with staff noting the design could still be subject to change.

A rezoning application that could make way for a new 21-unit affordable housing development on the North Shore will be heading to a public hearing.

Kamloops city council unanimously voted Tuesday to move the rezoning application to the next step.

According to a report prepared for council, a three-storey, 21-unit building is being planned for two properties at 210 Oak Rd. and 548 Fortune Dr.

Connective Support Society is identified in the report as the project owner, and staff noted a neighbourhood open house was held earlier in September about the proposed development.

“There were opportunities for community members to read poster boards and discuss the project with the applicant and representatives of the Connective Support Society,” the report said.

“Previous neighbourhood canvassing resulted in substantial engagement and led to the submission of approximately 100 letters of support submitted to Connective Support Society.”

The report said the property at 210 Oak Rd. is vacant, but an existing house at 548 Fortune Dr. will need to be removed to allow the development to rise.

“The applicant has applied to rezone the properties to allow a three-storey, 21-unit affordable housing development and will apply for the required development permit regulating form and character at a later date,” the report said.