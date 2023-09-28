Bonaparte River erosion, flooding shows impact wildfire can have on waterways, researchers say

Photo: Dr. Alessandro Ielpi. The Bonaparte River near Cache Creek.

Increased erosion and flooding in the Cache Creek area has been linked directly to the massive Elephant Hill wildfire in 2017, and it's giving researchers a better idea of what to expect as more of B.C. is scorched each year.

Alessandro Ielpi, an assistant professor in geomorphology at the University of British Columbia Okanagan, said burned vegetation has left the Bonaparte River vulnerable to increased erosion.

“By removing vegetation along the east hill slopes, water that has rained on or that has accumulated in snow and then melted, has had the capability to erode way more soil, and to deliver way more sediment [compared] to normal to the river,” Ielpi said.

“In response to that, the river has changed its shape and it has changed its typical pace of bank erosion — so it has widened and it started to erode banks faster.”

Ielpi said the river has widened up to 130 per cent in some areas and the pace of erosion has increased by 230 per cent.

The lack of vegetation also causes more damage from river runoff, contributing to flooding problems along the river.

“Without vegetation, you have more water available for runoff, and that water is also transferred more quickly through the channel,” said Ielpi.

“That runoff is causing more direct delivery of water from slopes. So in a sense, it is facilitating flooding.”

Ielpi said the second major impact is the increased sedimentation due to more erosion, clogging the river with more debris for the local fish life.

“When you increase the amount of sediment, it is suspended in the water — fish struggle to function and live properly because the excessive sediment clogs their gills,” Ielpi said.

Gravel beds in the river have also suffered increased erosion, according to Ielpi, which reduces areas for fish spawning beds.

These effects to the local geography are likely to be reduced when vegetation eventually grows back, but it’s unsure when this will happen.

“These changes will probably revert and will be recalibrated, but we have no idea if it's going to be in 10 years, if it's going to be in 20 or 50 years,” said Ielpi.

Ielpi hopes his research will help communities predict hazards years after a wildfire runs its course.

“It's something that can inform local communities about what may be coming down the pipe for five years after wildfires,” Ielpi said.

“They may expect increasing erosion, and they may expect that increasing erosion to affect some of the infrastructure, some of the buildings in the community.”

Ielpi said his study has developed a model that predicts river behaviour based on metrics observed through satellite imagery.