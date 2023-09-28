Charges laid in police chase, ramming that left Kamloops Mountie injured

Photo: Castanet

Charges have been laid against a man accused of ramming a police vehicle and injuring a constable during an intense pursuit earlier this month in Kamloops.

According to police, officers spotted a stolen pickup truck at about 3 a.m. on Sept. 8. Mounties said the driver refused to stop and fled.

The suspect was arrested in the Lac Du Bois area with the help of a police dog after driving over a spike belt and then ramming an RCMP cruiser, police said. The driver is also accused of colliding with another police vehicle.

Mounties said they linked the truck to incidents in Sicamous, Clearwater, Williams Lake and the 100 Mile House area.

A Kamloops Mountie suffered minor injuries during the incident.

Steven Kyle Bockus, 27, is facing charges of dangerous driving, flight from police, assaulting a police officer with a weapon, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and driving while prohibited. He was expected in court for a bail hearing on Wednesday.

Bockus is also facing unrelated charges of obstructing a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance and driving while prohibited stemming from an alleged incident in Enderby on Oct. 8, 2022. He is slated to stand trial on those charges in December.