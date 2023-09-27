Disturbance, trespassing incidents continue on upward trend at TRU

Photo: Castanet

Thompson Rivers University saw a high number of disturbances and trespassing complaints over the summer semester, continuing an upward trend from last year.

In a report to be given to the university’s board of governors on Friday, TRU’s office of safety and emergency management is reporting 187 such complaints over the summer semester, which ran from May until August.

“Security continues to respond to these events effectively with minimal disruption to the campus community,” the report said.

“TRU works cooperatively with the City of Kamloops Community Services team to assist with the removal of personal contents left behind by transient populations where needed.”

TRU tallied a total of 195 reported disturbance and trespass incidents in the first quarter of 2023, surpassing the fall semester by 62 reports and last year’s winter semester by 111.

TRU’s vice-president of administration and finance, Matt Milovick, told Castanet Kamloops after the last winter semester he believed TRU wasn’t unique, and that similar reports were occurring all over the city.