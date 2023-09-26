RCMP looking for Prince George man last seen in Logan Lake

Photo: RCMP

RCMP asking for the public’s help in locating a Prince George man last seen visiting a friend in Logan Lake.

Police said John David Young, 67, was travelling alone from his residence in Prince George to Duncan and is believed to have been driving a two-tone green 1994, Ford F-250 with the B.C. license plate VJ8 406.

Young’s last known whereabouts was on Highway 97D travelling west towards Ashcroft or Merrit, police said.

He is described as caucasian, six feet, around 190 pounds with blue eyes, balding with grey hair.

“Mr. Young’s family is concerned for his well-being, as it is out of character for him,” said Cpl. James Grandy.

Anyone who may have seen Young, his truck or has any other information is asked to contact Logan Lake RCMP at 250-523-6222.