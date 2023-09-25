Merritt hospital ER will temporarily close Monday night due to staff shortage

Photo: Castanet

The emergency department in Merritt will be temporarily closed over Monday night due to a staffing shortage, according to Interior Health.

In a news release, the health authority said the Nicola Valley Hospital emergency room will be closed from 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 25 until 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

“Patients can access care at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops,” IH said.

“During this time, all other inpatient services will continue as normal at Nicola Valley Hospital.”

The health authority said people who need “life-threatening emergency care” should always contact 911 to be taken to the nearest available facility.