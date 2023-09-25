TNRD asks for public input as it looks to restrict more recyclables from landfills

Photo: Thompson-Nicola Regional District

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District is asking the public for input as it plans to restrict items like batteries, residential packaging and refundable drink containers from going into regional landfills.

In a news release, the TNRD said it is preparing to expand the types of products included in its mandatory recyclable materials bylaw, which currently applies to corrugated cardboard.

The purpose of the bylaw amendment is to help divert hazardous waste and recyclable material from landfills and prevent materials from being disposed of improperly.

“Once fully implemented, residential and commercial customers can expect that any load of municipal solid waste being disposed of at regional disposal facilities containing mandatory recyclable materials will be subject to a financial penalty,” the regional district said.

The TNRD said this bylaw amendment will require all users of regional solid waste facilities, including those in the City of Kamloops, to ensure their loads of waste don’t contain recyclable materials "beyond allowable amounts."

Recyclable materials that will be added to the bylaw include antifreeze and antifreeze containers, batteries, flammable liquids, fluorescent lights, residential packaging and printed paper, refundable beverage containers, medications, paint, electronics and tires.

Four webinars are planned to receive public input on the bylaw amendment. Two online sessions, one at 10:30 a.m. and another at 1:30 p.m., will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

Two more virtual sessions are scheduled on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

“This is an opportunity for you to provide feedback on this updated disposal ban bylaw, as well as to share ideas, comments and ask TNRD staff questions about the coming update,” the regional district said.

A link to join the virtual meetings will be added to the regional district website before each meeting.

Residents are also encouraged to take part in a survey about the mandatory recyclable bylaw. A link to the survey, which will be open until Oct. 17, can be found on the TNRD website.