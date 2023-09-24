BC Hydro working to fix damaged pole, thousands without power during planned outage

Photo: BC Hydro

A planned four hour power outage is affecting thousands of residents along Highway 5 as crews work to replace a damaged pole, according to BC Hydro.

The planned outage began around 12 p.m. and is scheduled to end at 4 p.m., to allow crews to make necessary repairs to a pole damaged by a lightning strike.

The pole sits along a transmission line that serves the communities of Heffley Creek, Barriere, Clearwater, Vavenby, Avola, Blue River and Valemount, according to BC Hydro.

The District of Clearwater is now subject to emergency water restrictions as a result of the widespread power outage, and is asking residents to conserve water for drinking and emergency fire fighting requirements until power is restored.

Outdoor watering is banned until power is returned and reservoir levels can return to sufficient levels.