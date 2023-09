Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops man is facing serious charges after allegedly choking someone last weekend inside a home in Aberdeen.

According to police, Mounties were called to a home on Howe Road just after 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 17 for a report of an assault.

Rhett Tai William Bedwell, 39, is facing charges of assault and assault by choking.

He was released following a bail hearing on Monday and is due back in court on Oct. 23.