Mounties apprehend man in mental health crisis on Overlanders Bridge

Photo: Castanet

A man in the midst of a mental health crisis was apprehended by police last weekend on the Overlanders Bridge.

According to Mounties, officers were called to the north side of the bridge just after 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 17.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said an intoxicated man was located in the area.

“The man was taken to hospital for assessment and care under the Mental Health Act, then released back to police,” she said.

Evelyn said the man was released once sober. No charges are expected.