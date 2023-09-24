Nothing stolen in costly burglary at Victoria Street business, police say

Photo: Castanet

Nothing was stolen, but a burglar caused a significant amount of damage Monday morning during a break-in at a business on Victoria Street, police say.

Mounties were called to a business in the 200-block of Victoria Street at about 5:30 a.m. on Monday for a report of a burglary.

“A suspect was observed fleeing the business through the broken window, with no merchandise,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“He was described as male, wearing a red hat and blue sweater.”

Evelyn said investigators could not locate the suspect.

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000.