Suspect sought after smash-and-grab burglary at Valleyview business

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops Mounties are hoping tips from the public will help them track down a suspect in an early-morning smash and grab at a business in Valleyview.

According to police, officers were called to a business in the 100-block of Oriole Road just after 5 a.m. on Monday for a report of an alarm.

“On scene, police discovered a smashed window and a missing cash drawer,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

The suspect is described as a white man with tattoos on his arm. He was wearing a sleeveless winter jacket and had a bandana covering the bottom half of his face.

Police patrols in the area did not locate the suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000.