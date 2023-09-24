Potential bomb led to road closures last weekend, police say

Photo: Castanet A police officer last weekend near the scene of a suspicious package found near the Overlanders Bridge.

A potential bomb was the reason behind a series of road closures last weekend near the south end of the Overlanders Bridge.

According to police, officers received a report at about 10:30 a.m. on Sunday of a suspicious item on the side of the road just west of the south end of the bridge.

“Kamloops RCMP frontline officers attended and cordoned off the surrounding area, including roadways, as a precaution,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“In consultation with the explosive disposal unit, the item was inspected by police and confirmed to not be an explosive.”

Evelyn said the package was then removed and the closed roadways — including ramps near the south end of the Overlanders Bridge and the Summit Connector’s northbound lanes — were reopened.