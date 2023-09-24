Cache Creek mayor hopeful problem culverts will be gone by spring

Photo: Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure This drawing provided by the provincial government shows plans for a new Highway 97 bridge in Cache Creek.

The mayor of Cache Creek says he’s hopeful the province’s plan to remove culverts and build a new five-lane highway bridge in the community will prevent future flooding.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure unveiled plans Thursday to build a new Highway 97 bridge in Cache Creek, replacing a culvert that has caused flooding during high water in recent years — including devastating flooding this spring.

“We’re grateful that the ministry has recognized that the solution is to build a bridge and daylight the channel,” Cache Creek Mayor John Ranta told Castanet.

“The flooding was so significant, its will probably take some yers to recover completely from it, but we’ll continue to work away. The people of Cache Creek have demonstrated their resilience in the past and I am sure they will demonstrate it again this time around.”

Ranta said he has no idea what the price tag will be, but the province is picking up the entire tab.

“That’s all on the hook of the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure. They’re going to be the ones building the bridge,” he said.

“Hopefully we’ll get a good start on it this year. It likely won’t be finished this year — it’s a five-lane-wide bridge. Hopefully they’ll find a way to daylight the channel in time for or in advance of the next freshet next spring.”

The province said the new bridge will be built to allow for high water in future years and to withstand erosion.

An open house will be held in Cache Creek on Oct. 4.