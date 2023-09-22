Interior realtors donate $265K to Salvation Army for B.C. wildfire relief

Photo: Contributed This gas station was destroyed by the Bush Creek East wildfire in the North Shuswap.

Realtors from across the Interior have donated more than a quarter of a million dollars toward B.C. wildfire relief efforts.

Association of Interior Realtors President Chelsea Mann turned over $265,000 to the Kamloops branch of the Salvation Army on Wednesday.

“We know that this does not even come close to what relief is needed, but we hope that this contribution will provide some much-needed support to all the communities impacted by these wildfires and the many lives of those living in them who require assistance at this heartbreaking time,” Mann said.

The Association of Interior Realtors is made up of more than 2,600 members across the region. According to Mann, many agents were directly impacted by the fires, including some who lost homes.