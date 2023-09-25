Largest rugby sevens tournament in Western Canada brings 93 teams to Kamloops

Photo: Shutterstock

The largest rugby sevens tournament in Western Canada is back in Kamloops, bringing with it nearly 100 rugby teams across eight divisions.

According to BC Rugby, Kamloops 7s is designed for girls and boys teams in the U14 to U18 categories. Ninety-three teams are slated to take part.

The majority of the teams hail from B.C., although at least 23 squads are making their way to the Tournament Capital from Alberta.

BCRU said some U18 Boys and U18 Girls Elite Division Game will be live-streamed.

Food trucks from Frozen Paddle, Fryer’s Express, Gyldis Pizza, the King’s Kart and Valhalla Smoke House will be at the event over the weekend.

The tournament will be held from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1 at McArthur Island Park.